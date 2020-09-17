Winchester COVID-19 test centre adopts appointment system

WINCHESTER – A significant increase in volume and long wait times has prompted the Winchester COVID-19 testing centre to adopt a new appointment system.

“We are implementing some changes to alleviate longer than normal wait times,” said Jane Adams with the Winchester District Memorial Hospital. The hospital operates the testing centre in partnership with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

Starting today, patients need to call 613-774-2420, extension 6814 to book a test. Adams said that patients will be given an estimated time slot to go to the Winchester Lions Hall, where the testing centre is.

“Our goal is to test as many patients as we can each day, recognizing the limited resources and space,” she said.

The demand for testing has increased this month with students returning to school and as number of people infected with COVID-19 has been on the rise.

As of the September 14th media conference with EOHU medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, there had been nearly 7,800 COVID-19 tests taken at the Winchester testing centre.

There currently are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the EOHU region, four of those cases are in South Dundas. A fourth active case was revealed during the EOHU’s daily update of statistics today (September 17th). No details on that new case have been released.

There have been 223 cases in the EOHU since the pandemic began. The only active outbreak, Winchester-based Dundas Manor is now marked as a resolved outbreak. One employee tested positive for the virus back in August 29th.

There are currently no outbreaks designated in any school in the EOHU region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...