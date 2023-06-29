MORRISBURG – “South Dundas Soccer has been very fortunate in the last year to receive a lot of support from the community with our soccer goal replacement project. There are many worthwhile projects and organizations in the community, and we like to help out when we can. This is why South Dundas Soccer is issuing its first Score One for the Community Challenge Cup,” explained Phil Blancher, president of South Dundas Soccer.

To give back to the community, Score One for the Community aims to support Community Food Share by challenging all 38 teams across its Tim Hortons TimBits and BMO soccer leagues to collect food and monetary donations for Community Food Share.

How the teams raise the money/donations is up to the coaches and parents.

“In some other sports where they have completed similar challenges, teams have sought donations in the community, run a car wash, or done odd jobs for people,” explained Blancher.

For every dollar raised, the team is awarded one goal. For every pound of food collected and donated the team will be awarded three goals.

The weigh-in and tally will take place July 15, where the team scoring the highest number of goals will win a Pizza Party during the league’s World Cup playoff tournament on July 29. Prizes will also be awarded for the highest goals scored within each of the six soccer leagues.

“This is a really important initiative for giving back. I hope all 38 teams will take part,” said Blancher.

To support the Score One for the Community Challenge reach out to your favourite South Dundas soccer players to find out how to help their team win the Challenge Cup.

