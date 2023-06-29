Who’s Under Where? opening at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – And the laughter and summer fun just gets better!

Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg continues its season of great comedy and music with the classic comedy, ‘Who’s Under Where?’ opening on July 6 and running until July 23. An action-packed, wildly entertaining show, reflecting the style of classic British sitcoms, the production features “ordinary” characters who somehow find themselves tossed into predicaments that lead to cover-ups, misunderstandings, hijinks, and desperate (and hilarious) efforts to escape unexpected consequences. And hardly anyone can figure out where it all went wrong!

Audiences will love the characters, their riotous attempts to ‘save’ themselves, and the laugh out loud “fine messes” they manage to get themselves into in ‘Who’s Under Where?’

Clothing designers Jane and Sybil are on track for the absolute deal of a life time. Their Passion Fashion Wear Lingerie could win them a huge financial contract with the famous Italian designer Bruno Fruferelli. All they need is a hotel suite where they can quietly show him their creations. Should be a simple plan…until jealous husbands George and Paul discover the private suite, spot all the lingerie tossed about, and immediately leap to absolutely all the wrong conclusions about what their wives are “really” up to. Will a five million dollar deal be jeopardized by mistaken identities, stolen lingerie and husbandly sabotage?

Who’s Under Where? is actually a Canadian comedy penned by playwrights Marcia Kash and Doug Hughes and has been one of the most-produced comedies of its kind with over 100 productions in eight countries and in five languages. After 20 years, it continues to break box office records.

Director Donnie Bowes has assembled a stellar cast of performers for this Playhouse production.

Kate Egan Veinotte returns to the Playhouse stage in the role of Sybil. Audiences will remember her from wonderful past shows including ‘Lunenburg’ and last season’s ‘Wally’s Cafe’. Alison Lawrence is also returning to the Playhouse as Jane. She, too, will be remembered by audiences from great shows like ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ and ‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers.’ Also returning to Upper Canada, with many past outstanding Playhouse shows under their belts, will be Garfield Andrews and Victor Cornfoot as the husbands, George and Paul. Playing an over zealous security guard is actor Allan Cooke, who last performed in the Playhouse’s ‘One Slight Hitch.’

New faces joining the cast include Salvatore Scozzari, a veteran of productions like ‘Billy Elliot’ and ‘Mama Mia’ for Mirvish and Eric Finlayson, who has appeared in Cow Patti Dinner Theatre’s ‘The Odd Couple’ and at Tokyo Disney Resort for over 10 years. They will be playing fashion tycoon Fruferelli and the model, Sebastian.

The unique specialized set for this show has been designed by Sean Free, Playhouse technical director, with stunning customized costumes created by Alex Amini.

For fast paced, uproarious comedy – definitely heating up the month of July! – don’t miss Upper Canada Playhouse’s production of ‘Who’s Under Where?’ July 6-23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

