This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • John Danaher selected to fill trustee vacancy;
  • Trustee censured by the UCDSB;
  • Fire destroys century-old waterfront home in Morrisburg;
  • Battlefield monument refresh in the works;
  • Train at Upper Canada Village still off the rails;
  • Trooper Mulloy honoured by Ontario Heritage Trust;
  • SDG funding agreement for Dundas Manor;
  • CDSBEO passed $214.5m budget;
  • Growing success at SDHS;
  • Who’s Under Where? opening at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • Canada Day with the Durham County Poets;
  • Score One for the Community;
  • These stories and much more, plus it’s graduation season. We have graduation class photos from Morrisburg Public School, Iroquois Public School, and St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic School this week, with Seaway District Intermediate and Seaway District High School photos in the July 5 issue of The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.