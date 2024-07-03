Obituary – Chad McArthur

Owner of McArthur Muscle Restoration Performance

Passed away suddenly as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Chad McArthur of Morrisburg, age 50. Chad was and always will be Tammy’s soul mate. The love of her life. High-school sweethearts together for 31 years and married for 29 years. The love and admiration that they shared was one of a kind. Chad was not only the best father but also the proudest father. It was no secret that his two boys: Graham(Cora) and Blake were his greatest accomplishments in life. Oldest son to Kathy McArthur and predeceased to his father and best friend David McArthur. Only son-in-law to Ron and Betty Cowick and only brother-in-law to Jeff(Kay) Cowick & Scott(Tanya) Cowick Chad was also loved and adored by all his nieces and nephews: Zayna, Jordan, Kyle, Logan, Reed, Emily, Victoria and Dexter. He will always be “The coolest and funniest uncle ever” He loved them all dearly. Chad touched the lives of everyone he met. Leaving an everlasting impression that will forever warm our hearts and keep our memories fond. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide; and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but as we get called one by one the chain will link us again.

Funeral Arrangements

The Celebration of Chad’s life will begin with a Memorial Ride departing from Yesfi’s Restaurant in Iroquois on Saturday, July 20th at 12:30 and ending at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg where memories will be shared. Donations to a Facebook Go Fund Me Page would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

