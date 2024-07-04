Obituary – Frederick George Jackson

On this day, July 3rd, 2024, George Frederick Jackson died peacefully at The St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville at the age of 87 with Irma, his wife of 44 years by his side. George was born on February 20th, 1937, in Brockville, Ontario. His father was the late Robert James Jackson and his mother, the late Edna Jackson (nee Millard). Beloved husband of Irma Jackson-Bosman. Survived by his sisters, Robin Jackson of Perth, Nancy Jackson of Alberta, and Miriam Jackson of Edmonton. Loving father of Bridget Jackson, of Toronto, and his son, Robert Jackson (Sherryl) of Iroquois. And fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Nigel (Mia), Damon and Ashley. Survived by brothers and sisters-in-laws in Canada and the Netherlands. From 1955 to 1958 he worked in a Uranium mine that operated in Bancroft, Ontario. Founded Iroquois Enterprise in 1958 and made it into a successful wood pallet company. In 1979, he was the founder of Craig Packaging Limited with his partner and friend Les Craig. In 1978 started an industrial wood products manufacturer located in San Jose, Costa Rica. In 1980 he married Irma, who became his partner and supported him in all of his many projects. In 1981, George started his work in developing countries. In Nicaragua he helped the forestry Industry by assisting the Nicaraguan Forestry Department to build a factory making products out of recycled wood. In 1982, George and Irma travelled to Bangladesh and worked for two months to repair and build rooms for unwed mothers and their children. He also visited the Mother Theresa project, where he spends time with Mother Theresa. In 1984, George was the founder of Partners for Children in Development in Costa Rica that included a school and medical facilities. George would divide his time between Canada and working in development in Central America and learned how to speak Spanish fluently. In 1985 George started in Honduras, and in the next 35 years he found his calling and expanded his Partners for Children Project, building a school, a medical building, small businesses, and a theatre complex where children were taught in the arts, painting, music and dance. Due to poor health, George stopped going to Honduras in 2020. Leaving hundreds of educated students, teachers, nurses, doctors, and small business owners to carry on and live better lives for them and their communities. Teaching and making this world a better place than you found it, through education, learning and teaching that knowledge, which was George’s mission. George was a lifelong member of The Mathilda Iroquois Lions Club and attended every meeting and participated in many projects while in Canada and making lifelong friends with Jim Mustard and many other Lions. George’s attention to detail and perfection, manifested itself in him building his own home, his own boat among many other projects, like complex machinery, intriguing furniture and many pieces of art. When his interest took him to flying, he builds his own plane with his best friend, the late Victor Wagemans, that they donated to Doctors without Borders, who used the plane for many years in Africa. Was an active member of the Iroquois Fly-In Breakfast, right from the beginning with John Ross, which became an important yearly event in Iroquois that George made sure to attend and be a major part of. He flew many trips from Canada to Honduras, piloting his own plane and later with student pilots that needed the flying hours. He builds the horse arena, now Craig Packaging, on Carman Road and became a great horseman and competed in many competitions, even competed at the Toronto Royal Winter Fair. Music became another hobby, and he played the piano and clarinet. George lived a life to the fullest. Publishing his own book with photo’s developed in his dark room. When Donnie Bowes from Upper Canada Playhouse called, George would go with his tool kit and took down the set with the other volunteers. George was a great supporter of the Playhouse. This book from Leo Buscaglia, Ph.D.: “Living, Loving & Learning,” made a great impression on George. The question was raised: “If you had only five days to life, how would you spend those days?” George highlighted this answer. “Death teaches us the value of time. Makes you realize how precious time is. We do not live forever. Look, see, learn, teach and love. We are only here a fleeting moment of time. Make your time worth it! ” May George rest in Peace. The love and care that George received and that was extended to his family and friends by the team of The St. Lawrence Lodge, Oak Department, was extensive and very much appreciated. Their human interaction and personal touch will never be forgotten. Funeral arrangements are according to the specific wishes of George, and he has been cremated after any organs that had a medical use had been removed. An intimate gathering of Lions of The Matilda Iroquois Lions Chapter and close family members, where only the Objects and Code of Ethics of Lions of Lions international, will be read. This will be held at a later date. His remaining ashes will be spread out at some of George’s most favourite places. A life lived according to his values, following his own path. Creating his own environment and cared deeply for the people in his world. George will be missed by all that knew him.

