Obituary – John Robert Cooke

Member of the South Dundas Fire & Emergency Services for 35 years

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital. John Cooke of Iroquois at the age of 63. Dearly beloved husband of 43 years to Karen Cooke (nee Seely). Loving father of Paige Cooke (Stephen) and Jordan (Val). Dear brother of Terry Wilkie (Stephen), Larry Cooke (Sue) and Heather Erwin (Greg). Cherished grandfather of Mackay. Survived by his brother-in-law Bob Seely (Brenda) and Ellen Williams. Predeceased by his parents Ray and Betty Cooke and his mother-in-law Pat Seely. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, on Tuesday from 6-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the Iroquois Civic Centre on Wednesday, July 10, at 11am. Donations to Camp BUCKO 265 Port Union Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 4Z7 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

