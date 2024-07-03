This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Province orders process paused;
  • Fatal County Road 31 collision;
  • Three responsible, one charged in waterfront mischief;
  • Fantastic Fireworks cap off a successful Canada Day in Morrisburg;
  • Area schools share roof issue;
  • Fundraising ahead for Earl Baker Park addition;
  • Editorial – South Dundas’ plan blurs too many lines;
  • South Dundas United match results;
  • Classic Norm Foster comedy – Bedtime Stories – opens at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and much more. Plus we celebrate the graduating Class of 2024 at Seaway District High School and at Seaway Intermediate.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

