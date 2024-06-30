Obituary – Pat Hall-Beckstead

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Pat Hall-Beckstead of Morrisburg, age 79. Loving wife of Glenn Beckstead for 37 years. Loving mother of Kim McBain (Jim) of Morrisburg. Loving grandmother of Paige Kirkwood (Josh Craig) of Ingleside. She was predeceased by her parents Irwin and Marion Hall (nee Newbury) and her sister Jean Brothers (Don).

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday from 1-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church on Monday, July 1st at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

