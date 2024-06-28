Obituary – Linda Waldrif

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Linda Waldrif of Morrisburg, age 68. Loving companion of Jeff Gifford. Dear sister of Elaine Waldrif (Bill) of Kelowna, B.C., Heather St. Louis (late Gerry) of Cumberland, Bobby Waldrif (Terry) of Cornwall, Lorraine Waldrif (Bob) of Cornwall and Joanne Lavigne (Andrew) of Martintown. Sister-in-law of Jim Gifford (Angie) and Debbie Gifford (Wayne), both of Athens. Auntie Deeda will be sadly missed by Lori-Lee Waldrif of Cornwall. Best friend and chosen sister of Wendy Bolton (late Kevin) of Cardinal. She was predeceased by her parents Earl and Lucy Waldrif (nee Gauthier), her sisters Doris Waldrif, Shirley Waldrif, Sheila Waldrif and her brothers John, James, Kenneth, Leo Waldrif (late Debbie) and Ron Waldrif and her husband Mike St. Louis. Linda is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public committal service will be held at the Iroquois Point Columbarium on Saturday, July 6th at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the St. Mary’s C.W.L. in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

