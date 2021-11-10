This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Under investment leaves bridges in troubled waters;
  • Green light for train restoration;
  • Three graduates for the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services;
  • Conditional support for Sumac Pointe;
  • Pumpkinferno a smashing success;
  • South Dundas crosses COVID milestone;
  • Editorial: Inequitable fall update;
  • Roddy Ellias Free Spirit Group with Kellylee Evans at Stone Crop Acres;
  • Jr. C Lions lose two on the road;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

