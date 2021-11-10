This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 10, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Under investment leaves bridges in troubled waters;
- Green light for train restoration;
- Three graduates for the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services;
- Conditional support for Sumac Pointe;
- Pumpkinferno a smashing success;
- South Dundas crosses COVID milestone;
- Editorial: Inequitable fall update;
- Roddy Ellias Free Spirit Group with Kellylee Evans at Stone Crop Acres;
- Jr. C Lions lose two on the road;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.