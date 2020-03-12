Ontario schools to be closed for two weeks following March Break

TORONTO – The Ontario government, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, has ordered all publicly-funded elementary and secondary schools in Ontario to be closed for the two weeks following March Break.

The closure is a precautionary measure by the provincial government to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19.

“As we head in to the March Break, it is clear that there will an increase in travel and exposure to the virus to students and their families,” said Ontario education minister Stephen Lecce at a press conference Thursday afternoon (March 12th). “We want every family to have confidence that when their children return to school it will be a safe and healthy learning environment based on the scientific, medical advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.”

Schools will be closed from March 14 to April 5. March Break is scheduled for March 14 to March 22.

“We are taking decisive action to keep your children safe,” Lecce said.

The minister said that the government’s COVID-19 task force will evaluate the two week closure to see if any further action is required.

Lecce said that continuity of learning was a priority and that the ministry would be evaluating options to deal with the impact of the time off due to the closures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...