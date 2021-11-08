Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Thursday, November 4, 2021, Theresa Bailey (nee Eichner) of Morrisburg, age 90. Loving wife of Louis Bailey. Loving mother of Christine Bailey (Ernie Szpivak) of Williamstown, Pat Kelly (Dale) of Riverside Heights and Louise Van Moorsel (Jeff) of Glen Becker. Theresa will be fondly remembered by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great, great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Audrey Bailey, Leah Blakely, Edith Wood, Kay Hutt, Joyce Menard, Walter Bailey (Doreen), Liz Asselin (Jacques) and Ann Blair. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Clark and her brothers Johnny and Don Eichner. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private celebration of Theresa’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the South Dundas Cat Rescue or the South Dundas Animal Shelter would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



