Face mask wins South Dundas national marketing award

SOUTH DUNDAS – A welcoming promotional face mask has earned the Municipality of South Dundas its second national award. The Economic Development Association of Canada announced February 23rd that the municipality won its Promotional Item Marketing Award for 2020. South Dundas had entered in the under $200,000 budget category for its welcoming face mask initiative, which were distributed to businesses around South Dundas last summer. EDAC award judges said South Dundas’ project was “a way to welcome versus a barrier to a welcoming smile and had a nice personal touch,” according to a release from South Dundas. “Given EDAC is a national association, the awards competition is extremely competitive,” said Rob Hunter, economic development officer for the municipality. “Winning this award is a real honour for our Municipality. I’d like to give special thanks to the artist of the mask design, Margi Laurin.”

South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds said that council was proud that the municipality won the national award.

“It would not have been possible without the efforts of the South Dundas Tourism Advisory Committee, municipal staff and Margi Laurin, who helped with the face mask artwork,” Byvelds said. “All of them pulled together during this project to help our businesses welcome residents and visitors.”

As first reported by The Leader in early September 2020, the mask promotion was the brainchild of Noreen Hyatt-Gervais and Ron Currie, members of the tourism committee.