EOHU to expand COVID-19 testing

CORNWALL – Four more people in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of total infections up to 65 as of April 16th.

Ten of the COVID-19 infections are in Cornwall, 16 in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, and 39 in Prescott-Russell. According to EOHU data, four of the positive cases require hospitalization, three are in the intensive care unit. Twenty-five cases are marked as resolved, meaning they are no longer infected with COVID-19.

During his daily media briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said that the guidelines for testing would be expanded beginning Friday.

“The testing will be opened up more to First Responders and their spouse or family member if symptoms are presenting themselves,” he said adding that essential workers will also be on the expanded list.

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the province needed to increase it’s testing numbers. Up until then, the province had the lowest testing number per capita in Canada.

Responding to a question from Cornwall Newswatch on closing non-essential travel from Quebec into the Eastern Ontario region, Roumeliotis said that restricting inbound traffic into Ontario would have to be done by a provincial order and that he was in daily contact with Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell about the matter.

