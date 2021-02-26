Obituary – Mary Kelly

Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Marie Kelly (nee Scarbo) of Iroquois at the age of 93. Dearly beloved wife of the late Charles Kelly. Loving mother of Wilfred Kelly of Winchester and Darlene (Malcolm) Gore of Ingleside. Dear sister of Lawrence (Anne) of Iroquois. Predeceased by her daughter Mary, her son Frederick, her sisters; Irene Barnhartd, Florence Fairfield, her brothers, John, and Bill Scarbo. Sadly missed by 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Lung Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

