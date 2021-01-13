This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 13, 2021

January 13, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader:

  • Stay at Home order begins January 14th;
  • Bereavement Authority suspends Parker Funeral Home licence;
  • Region on track for 900 new COVID-19 cases in January;
  • Gabriel found guilty in 2018 ATV fatality;
  • Matilda landfill only compost option for now;
  • Hospitals warn of cancelled surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise;
  • Elementary at-home learning extended;
  • Evonik complies with orders;
  • Local riding looking towards next federal election;
  • These stories and much more.

