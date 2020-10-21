UEL St. Lawrence Branch publication Loyalists at Table now available

IROQUOIS – The St. Lawrence Branch of the United Empire Loyalists’ Association of Canada recently completed a project started over a year ago.

And now, Loyalists at Table – 18th-Century Loyalist Recipes for the 21st-Century Kitchen, a recipe book compiled by Laurie McDonald and Darlene Montgomery-Fawcett, is available for purchase.

“The idea was first suggested at a meeting a year ago and these two ladies just took it and ran with it,” said Lorraine Reoch, president and geneologist for the St. Lawrence UELAC.

The book not only includes period appropriate recipes but also interesting historical background information.

Indigenous Abenaki and Métis people recipes are also included in the publication.

The first print run of 300 cookbooks is selling well, with 100 copies already sold.

“We’re getting good response,” said Fawcett.

The two said that copies have been sold to people right from the east coast to the west coast of Canada, to Australia and to the United States.

With the ongoing pandemic and its various regulations, the group is only selling their book online or by contacting them directly at this point.

To order a copy email or call dmfawcett@ripnet.com / 613-989-5489 or go to the groups Facebook page and send a message.

The ladies suggested that this book would make an excellent Christmas gift. Printed copies are $20. PDF copies are available for $15.

