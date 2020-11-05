Dr. Marilyn Crabtree announces retirement

MORRISBURG – In an October 26 letter to her patients, Dr. Marilyn Crabtree officially announced her decision to retire from her clinical practice.

Her retirement is effective December 31, 2020.

Crabtree has been with the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic for 29 years and with Winchester District Memorial Hospital for over 30 years.

Dr. Carlos Cunha who signed an agreement in December 2019 with the Municipality of South Dundas to join the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic agreed to assume responsibility for the medical care of Crabtree’s patients.

Dr. Cunha completed his medical residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center – Family Medicine and his undergraduate degree in Ottawa.

In the letter, Crabtree thanked her patients for allowing her to participate in their care over the years, sharing in joys and sorrows.

“I feel very privileged to have been part of so many people’s lives,” said Crabtree.

She estimates that she has done about 1,000 deliveries since joining WDMH in 1990.

At this point Crabtree is figuring out what retirement will mean for her. She knows that at this point she no longer wants to be a full time physician.

She tells The Leader, locums (filling in for doctors who are away) locally or elsewhere is something she may do. She said she may also look at other opportunities in medical leadership.

“For now, I plan to take 3-6 months to figure out ‘Who is Marilyn?’ rather than ‘Who is Dr. Crabtree?’ Where life leads after that will be something to look forward to,” she said.

South Dundas has been working to attract more physicians and health care professionals to the area, which was recognized as a priority by council and staff. There has been a shortage in access to health care professionals locally, and throughout the region.

