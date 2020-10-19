OPP seeking suspects in Winchester home invasion

WINCHESTER – SD&G OPP were called to Winchester home around 10 p.m. October 17th after a report of a home invasion.

A male resident of the Victoria Street home was alone in the home when two males broke in and assaulted the resident. The suspects removed money from the home before fleeing on foot. Police report the resident was not seriously hurt.

The suspects are described as white males, wearing dark face coverings and dark clothing. One of the suspects had dark hair.

Police have asked if anyone has information on the suspects or the incident to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1111 or contact Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

