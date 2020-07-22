SD&G OPP officer charged

OTTAWA – An OPP constable from the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry detachment has been charged after a four-month investigation.

Provincial constable Scott Joseph was arrested and charged on July 21st with one count of Breach of Trust by a Public Officer under Section 122 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

No details of the incident that led to the charge were made public. Joseph was charged after a four-month investigation that began in March 2020. Police began their investigation, Project Tadley, after allegations of misconduct against a member of the OPP were made.

Joseph is a three-year member of the police force and has been serving with the SDG detachment. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on September 24th. Joseph has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

If convicted, Joseph faces up to five years in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...