Peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Linda Devaul (nee Lapier) of Williamsburg, age 70. Loving wife of Bill Devaul for over 52 years. Loving mother of Shelley Whitteker (Derek) of Williamsburg, Nicki Morrison (Kevin) of Williamsburg and Fred Devaul (Jennifer) of L’Original. Dear sister of Sheila Merkley (Roy) of Iroquois. Linda will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Taylor, Jamie, Ryan, Corey and Courtney. Dear niece of Cephus Sypes (Velma Casselman) of Iroquois. Predeceased by her parents Art and Shirley Lapier (nee Sypes), her brother Roy Lapier and her nephew Arthur Lapier. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

