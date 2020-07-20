Obituary – Don Cougler

Suddenly at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020, Don Cougler of Morrisburg, age 56. Loving father of Joey Robertson (Sharla) of Brockville. Much loved son of Glenn and Marg Cougler (nee Laird) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Sandi Wallace (Bob) of Ottawa. Dear nephew of John Laird of Ottawa. Don will be fondly remembered by his cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

