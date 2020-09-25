More COVID-19 related restrictions begin Saturday

TORONTO – Responding to recent increases in the rate of COVID-19 infection in Ontario, additional measures will go into effect September 26th affecting restaurants, bars and other businesses related to food and drink consumption. A week ago, the province lowered capacity limits for non-supervised indoor and outdoor gatherings like backyard barbecues.

Bars, restaurants, night clubs, and other food and drink businesses will not be allowed to serve alcohol after 11 p.m. and must be closed by midnight. Take out and delivery service can continue after midnight.

The provincial order also closes all strip clubs and adult entertainment establishments until further notice.

Lastly, the new order requires businesses and organizations to comply with “advice, recommendations, and instructions” issued by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health relating to screening for COVID-19. This includes screening individuals wishing to enter a premises, including employees.

The order comes hours after the Ministry of Health announced 409 positive COVID-19 test results today. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 65 per cent of those positive results were people younger than 40.

