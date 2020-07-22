This week in The Leader – July 22, 2020

- School board unveils draft reopening plan;
- Province announces over $7 million in funding for SLPC;
- South Dundas council lobbies MacLeod for ICIP project funding;
- Counties sign bylaw concerns raised;
- Former mayor appointed to SLPC board of commissioners;
- South Stormont lands distribution centre;
- SDG Tourism promotes the “Staycation”;
- Revisiting the past at UCV – from a distance;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday, breaking news as it happens.