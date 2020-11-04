This week in The Leader – November 4, 2020

November 4, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Commemorations planned, public attendance being discouraged;
  • Welcome aboard – Six graduates join SDFES;
  • 83 COVID-19 cases added in a week;
  • Dr. Marilyn Crabtree announces retirement;
  • Williamsburg left without a deputy fire chief;
  • South Dundas receives COVID-19 resilience infrastructure funding;
  • September Cannabis bust part of larger illegal network;
  • Counties sign new Shared Services Agreement;
  • Roundabout consultation period ending;
  • These stores and much more.

Wait, how much more? More stories; more Letters to the Editor; another Perspectives column; more Gibberish from Wendy Gibb; and another Seaway Scoop.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Support local journalism in your community, telling your stories. Purchase a copy of The Leader, or subscribe today!

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.