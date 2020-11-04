This week in The Leader:

Commemorations planned, public attendance being discouraged;

Welcome aboard – Six graduates join SDFES;

83 COVID-19 cases added in a week;

Dr. Marilyn Crabtree announces retirement;

Williamsburg left without a deputy fire chief;

South Dundas receives COVID-19 resilience infrastructure funding;

September Cannabis bust part of larger illegal network;

Counties sign new Shared Services Agreement;

Roundabout consultation period ending;

