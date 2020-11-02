Positive COVID-19 case at Longue Sault P.S.

LONG SAULT – The Upper Canada District School Board announced this afternoon (November 1), that over the weekend they were notified that an individual associated with Longue Sault Public School tested positive for COVID-19. The board did not identify if the positive case is with a student or board employee.

All those identified as possible close contacts to the individual through high-risk exposures have been contacted by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

UCDSB officials say that the situation is being closely monitored and that the school and the health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus in the school and the community.

No changes to the school schedule or daily operations are required, according to the media release. Last week a student at Bridgewood Public School in Cornwall tested positive for the virus.

