Ready for Halloween, no matter what form the celebration takes

MORRISBURG – With all the messaging and cautions surrounding Halloween during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people are planning to find new ways to celebrate this year.

But for those who love Halloween their seasonal spirit has not changed.

For a Morrisburg family who goes over the top with their Halloween decorating every year this year is no different. Rachel (9), Toby(6) and Shawn Austin (4) are pretty proud of the creepy display at their Morrisburg home. For them, Halloween is their biggest day of the year. Asked which is better, Halloween or Christmas, the three of them all chimed, “Halloween!” None of them even hesitated. Their mom Kim Shields said that this year will be a bit different than other years, but said she’s glad to see all of the different things everyone is doing to try to make it special.

The Municipality of South Dundas is accepting photo submissions for various Halloween themed contests, including best decorated, carved pumpkin and costumes. They have also organized an outdoor Halloween scavenger hunt. (Registration is required call: 613-543-2973.)

The Morrisburg and District Lions Club and Riverside Recreation are joining forces to hold a “Trunk Halloween” event for local children from 5-7 p.m. at the Riverside Recreation Hall. The first 300 visitors will receive treats (masks are mandatory).

The local medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit did not cancel Halloween. However Dr. Paul Roumeliotis did say that it is safest not to go trick-or-treating and to find other activities to celebrate Halloween rather than going to parties.

The EOHU recommends only celebrating with people in your household with activities such as at-home candy treasure hunts within your own family, watching scary movies or viewing the Halloween full moon which is a first since 2001.

While it is strongly recommended not to trick-or-treat or hand out treats, those who choose to do so should limit contact with others, social distance, wear face coverings/non-medical masks, avoid high touch surfaces such as door bells, and wash hands often, especially before handling candy.

Handing out candy outdoors rather than at the door is preferred.

