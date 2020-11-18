This week in The Leader – November 18, 2020

This week in The Leader:

Flu vaccine shortage means long wait-lists;

Education disarray at Counties Council;

Morrisburg and Iroquois water tower rehab price tag in at $2.3m;

Outdoor rink and pathway improvements could be in Morrisburg’s future;

November 18 last call for South Dundas Christmas Exchange registrations;

Council willing to explore compost site options;

Murder in the Church slays online audience;

CDSBEO predicts nearly 600 space shortfall by 2030;

Opportunities to get out in South Dundas;

These stories and much more.

Look for our special four page Shop South Dundas feature with your holiday shopping guide right here, in South Dundas. This holiday season, please shop local.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

