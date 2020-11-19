Obituary – Christopher Markell

At the Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Chris Markell of Morrisburg, age 53. Loving father of Sharon Barkway (Dale Parent) of Cornwall, Ashley Markell (Garry Pyper) of Cornwall, Maggie Payne of Cornwall, Ashley Lloyd (Steven Wright) of Cornwall, Bernie Markell of Morrisburg and J.C. Markell of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Steven Markell (Elizabeth), Scott Markell (Angie) and Darryl Markell, all of Morrisburg. Chris will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Haven, Katalina, Willow, Kadence, Emily, Noah, Dayland, Cloe, Ally, John, Callie and Aimelya. Predeceased by his parents Bernie and Sharon Markell and his brother Tony Markell. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

