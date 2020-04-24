Region sees first long-term care home outbreak of COVID-19

PLATAGENET – Eight residents and two additional staff members at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Platagenet have tested positive for COVID-19. Eastern Ontario Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis confirmed the results during his April 24th media update.

“This one floored me,” he told reporters. “Those who tested positive were asymptomatic.”

The facility was tested Thursday after an employee of the facility, who was feeling unwell at home, tested positive for the virus. The EOHU conducted a testing of all residents of the 60-person facility and all staff. Those test results began to return to the health unit last night and into this morning (April 24th).

Roumeliotis said the results came back quicker than what has been the normal for COVID-19 testing because the provincial labs are fast-tracking results from long-term care homes.

In addition to the cases at Pinecrest, three more cases were added to the positive tally at the health unit from elsewhere in the EOHU. Overall there have been 88 positive tests for COVID-19 in the EOHU coverage region, 58 in Prescott-Russell, 16 in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, and 14 in the City of Cornwall. Of those 87 cases, 36 have been marked as resolved, three cases are currently hospitalized, of those two are in Intensive Care.

Roumeliotis said that the health unit is responding to the outbreak in the Pinecrest Nursing Home, in part, by talking with the heads of the four hospitals in the region to talk about the action plan in place.

To read about Winchester District Memorial Hospital and how it is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

The health unit cautioned that people should still continue to practicing all physical distancing measures.

*Note – Story has been corrected to two staff members plus eight residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...