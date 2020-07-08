This week in The Leader: July 8, 2020

- Concerning waterfront situation continues;
- Mandatory mask use for indoor public spaces;
- Change coming to local waterfront;
- Sharp reaction to Dundas County name change petition;
- Byvelds elected chair of Joint Liaison Committee;
- Bridge closure hurting business in Brinston;
- UCDSB to change 2020-21 school year schedule;
- Upper Canada Village now open;
- Ride celebrates front line health care workers;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online Thursday.