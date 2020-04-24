Obituary – Leona Pinkus

December 13, 1929 – April 23, 2020

Peacefully at the Hartford Retirement Home in Morrisburg on Thursday, April 23, 2020, Leona Pinkus (nee Cohen) of Morrisburg, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Fred Pinkus. Loving mother of Rhona Viner (Mark) of Ottawa, Gloria Chasin (Sammy) of Toronto, Marc Pinkus (Elaine) of Morrisburg and Sherri Gennis (Jeff Kanter) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Robert Cohen (Marilyn) of Montreal. Loving Baba of Rickie (Luke), Andria (Michael), Avalee, Samantha, Jennifer, Max, Hannah and great-grandchildren Ethan, Lauren, Lennox and Nate. Leona will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Michael Gennis. Predeceased by her brothers Manny and Mickey Cohen. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions funeral arrangements will be private. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Jewish Memorial Gardens, Osgoode

