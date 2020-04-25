Obituary – Doreen Montroy

January 08, 1964 – April 23, 2020

Peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Thursday, April 23, 2020, Doreen Montroy (nee Richmire) of Iroquois, age 56. Loving wife of Peter Montroy for almost 40 years. Loving mother of Loretta Elder (Alex Markell) of Iroquois. Beloved daughter of Margaret Richmire of Iroquois and the late Darcy Richmire. Dear sister of Randy Richmire (Lisa) of Morrisburg, Cairlyn Brown (Ricky) of Inkerman, Raymond Richmire (Carol) of Morrisburg, Brenda Fyke of Iroquois and Gordon Richmire (Sandra) of Morrisburg. Doreen will be fondly remembered by her grandson Daniel Kennedy (Angie Desforges), her great-grandson S.J., her step-grandchildren Adam Elder, Fernanda Wicks and Terisa Ditchburn and the son she never had Raymond Richmire Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...