Obituary – Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Cooke

September 07, 1926 – April 23, 2020

Passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late W. Raymond Cooke and dear daughter of the late Mary and Sinclair McKay of Winchester, Ontario. Cherished mother of Terry Wilkie (Stephen), Larry Cooke (Sue), John Cooke (Karen) and Heather Erwin (Greg). Much loved grandmother of Ryan Wilkie and Raelyn Wilkie (Rob Henderson), Leah Cooke and Christopher Cooke (Melissa) Paige Cooke and Jordan Cooke (Val) Kelsey Erwin (Ryan Paju) and Alyson Semple (Jake). Best GG to Findley Wilkie, Braxton Cooke, Evey Mason and Mackay Cooke. Sadly missed by Shailan, Ethan and Ruby, Randy and Rowan, Wayne and Mel, Shyanne, Noah and Jacob.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Nor Dun Centre Winchester Ontario would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...