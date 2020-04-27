Obituary – Wilhelmus Anthonius “Wim” Martens

January 10, 1940-April 25, 2020

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Wim Martens, at the age of 80 after a short illness at the Winchester hospital. Wim was a devoted husband of 52 years to Corry Martens and beloved father to Jeanine (late Allan Jones), Frank (Christine) and Ad (Louise Lehoux) and cherished Opa to Ryan, Megan and Shannon Martens. Wim and Corry brought their to Canada in 1984 and continued farming, giving an old family farm a new life. Wim was a lifelong farmer, who liked to do things his own way in the simplest manner possible and always managed to make the most of the resources at hand. He was active on the farm until the week before his passing and enjoyed all aspects of daily farm life, even if he had slowed down just a smidgen in the past few years. He was a devout parishioner and enjoyed being part of the choir at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morrisburg. Wim also had a close bond with Mike Nicolaassen, who is sometimes referred to in the Martens household as “our fourth child”. Wim is predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his brothers Toon en Jan and sisters Lenie, Riet and Nellie. Sincere appreciation goes to the ECU staff at the WDMH, especially the nursing staff, along with Dr. Crabtree, Dr. Ziai and Dr. Phillips. Their compassionate care during a difficult time made the end of Wim’s journey more bearable.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid 19 the service is private. In lieu of flowers donations to Winchester District Memorial Hospital www.wdmhfoundation.ca or to the J. W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

