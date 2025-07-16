Update – SIU investigating after incident July 13 on Morrisburg waterfront

Editor’s Note – This is an updated version of the SIU story from July 13, which adds information from the SIU.

MORRISBURG – The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate following an incident near the Morrisburg waterfront early July 13.

At around 5:15 a.m., Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers, and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team were dispatched after a report of an armed individual near the Lakeshore Drive and Augusta Street area of Morrisburg.

When officers arrived, police located an adult male with a firearm. Police officers attempted to negotiate with the individual. A taser was discharged at that time.

The SIU reported that there was an interaction between the 42-year-old individual and officers, and two officers discharged anti-riot weapons known as ARWENS.

An ARWEN is a 37 millimetre barreled weapon that can fire non-lethal rounds of plastic bullets, aluminum cannisters with smoke or tear gas, or polymer projectiles to break windows or doors to gain entry into a property.

A police service dog was used and the person was handcuffed and arrested.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance and diagnosed with a non-life-threatening serious injury.

The public in the area was asked to shelter in place for about two hours while police responded. That order was lifted about 8 a.m.

Because the ARWEN was used and the arrested individual sustained a serious injury, the SIU has invoked its mandate.

OPP remained on the scene for much of the day until SIU investigators arrived. The SIU has assigned a team of five to investigate the case and are asking anyone in the public who has information relating to the case to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The identity of the person arrested was not released, and no criminal charges were released either.

The last time there was an SIU investigation in Morrisburg was in December 2017 after the shooting of an individual at the Morrisburg OPP detachment.

