Obituary – Wendy Veldhoven

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Sunday, July 13, 2025, Wendy Veldhoven (nee Stibbards), formerly of Morrisburg, age 82. Loving mother of Andrew Veldhoven of Avonmore, Jennifer Kyle (Drew) of Boucks Hill, Robin Mayer of Cornwall, Heather Veldhoven of Cornwall and Pieter Veldhoven of Cornwall. Dear sister of Peter Stibbards of England. Wendy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Mackenna (Ryan), Brogan (Kallie), Emily (Todd), Ryan, Kevin (Karlie), Ceara, Mackayla, Cy, Caleb, Liam, Skylar and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents John and Kathleen Stibbards (nee Stutter) and her sisters Jacqueline Plummer and Anne Brown. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Wendy’s life will be held at the Williamsburg Oddfellows Hall, 12389 County Road 18, Williamsburg, on Saturday, July 19th from 1-3 p.m. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

