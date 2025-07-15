Obituary – Catherine Doreen Rhodes

Peacefully at home, with her husband and daughter by her side, Catherine (Cathy) Doreen Rhodes, passed away on July 13th, 2025. She is survived by her loving husband Brock Rhodes and daughter Christine, brother Dean McCurdy and sister-in-law Faye McCurdy. She is predeceased by her mother Della McCurdy and father George McCurdy, sister Audrey Miller and brothers Larry and Barry. She will be missed by many who knew and loved her.

Cathy was born in Brockville, went to Iroquois Public School and graduated from Seaway District High School. She moved to Ottawa in 1974 where she met and married Brock in 1975. They moved to Calgary in 1978. There she gave birth to her only child, Christine in 1983.

Cathy moved back to Ottawa in 1988 and worked until retirement in 2007. Then she and her husband moved to the 1000 Islands area and spent most winters in the south, mainly at Little Bay Country Club, in Negril Jamaica.

Cathy and her husband moved to Iroquois in 2024, where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and Cathy’s 70th birthday. In late June, Cathy was diagnosed with lung cancer that metastasized to the brain. Her husband and daughter worked with Ontario Health at Home’s Palliative Care team to spend their last days together at home.

Funeral arrangements

A Celebration of Life for Cathy will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois (Branch 370, 24 Dundas Street Iroquois, ON K0E 1K0) on Friday July 18th from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers please provide memories. Memories and stories will be shared starting at 130pm. If you cannot attend but would like to share a memory or story, please forward a video or message to christine.rhodes3@gmail.com

A private interment ceremony will be held for immediate family at a later date. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Like this: Like Loading...