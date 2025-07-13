Obituary — Ron Swank

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 12, 2025, Ron Swank of Morrisburg, age 63. Loving husband of Donna Swank (nee Lewis) for 41 years. Loving father of Courtney Swank (Marc Dawson) of Iroquois, Devin Swank (Kaitlyn) of Iroquois, Kasey Swank (Kelsey) of Edmonton and Jesse Swank (Melanie) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Henry Swank (Gaby) of Iroquois, Perry Swank (Nancy) of Iroquois and Caroline Rary (Keith) of Dunn, North Carolina. Dear son-in-law of George and Carolyn Lewis of Iroquois. Ron will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Liam, Noah, Connor, Hannah, Carter and Willow. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Ada Swank (nee Lieverdink). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Ron’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Saturday, August 9th from 1-4 p.m. A formal memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donation to Winchester Hospital or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

