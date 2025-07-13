SIU investigating Sunday morning Morrisburg incident

MORRISBURG – The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate following an incident near the Morrisburg waterfront early Sunday morning (July 13).

At around 4:30 a.m., Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers, and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team were dispatched after a report of an armed individual near the Lakeshore Drive and August Street area of Morrisburg.

When officers arrived, police located an adult male with firearms. In their interaction with the male, police discharged a “less-lethal device” and the person was taken into custody. The individual was then transported to hospital. Police did not identify the “less-lethal-device”; however that term is often used to describe a conducted energy device (tazer) or an impact weapon like a beanbag round or rubber bullets.

The public in the area was asked to shelter in place for about two hours while police responded. That order was lifted about 8 a.m.

Because a police weapon was used, the SIU has invoked its mandate.

The last time there was an SIU investigation in Morrisburg was in December 2017 after the shooting of an individual at the Morrisburg OPP detachment.

