Obituary – Wendy MacGregor

Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Wendy MacGregor (nee Arthurs) of Morrisburg, age 72. Loving wife of Peter MacGregor for 49 years. Loving mother of Jonathon MacGregor presently of the United Arab Emirates and Jordan MacGregor (Julie) of Mariatown. Dear sister of Pat Campbell (late Bruce) of Ottawa. She was predeceased by her parents Gerald and Vivian Arthurs (nee Lawrence). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Monday, July 14th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 15th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Interment will be at Blue Church Cemetery in Prescott. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

