Province funds Morrisburg Arena accessibility upgrade

MORRISBURG – A long-planned accessibility upgrade will now move forward after the Ontario government announced $477,181 in funding Friday morning.

The Municipality of South Dundas’ Morrisburg Arena will see a new entrance constructed with improved accessibility at ice level and the lobby.

The funding is part of the provincial government’s Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund. That fund, totalling $200 million, is funding improvements to existing municipal infrastructure and the construction of new infrastructure across the province. Provincial ministers and MPPs have been rolling out the announcements this summer.

“Whether it’s enjoying a public skate or catching a local hockey game with the family, the Morrisburg Arena is a cornerstone of our community,” said Minister of Colleges and Universities, and local MPP Nolan Quinn.

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad expressed his gratitude for the funding.

“This funding allows us to move forward with much-needed upgrades to the Morrisburg Arena entrance, improving accessibility and safety for everyone who uses the facility,” Broad said at the July 11 announcement. “Our community has a strong history of supporting local sports and events, and this investment ensures those traditions can include in a more modern, inclusive space.”

Planning for this latest upgrade to the nearly 65-year-old arena began in 2020.

Since 1995, over $15 million in renovations and upgrades to the venerable arena have been completed by the municipality. An estimate brought to council in 2022 put the renovation cost in a range between $900,000 and $1.2 million. In 2024, South Dundas Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities said the project was shovel-ready. No timeline for the start of construction was given.

