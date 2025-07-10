Morris Glen Court expansion welcoming families home

MORRISBURG – Nine hundred and seventy-two days after the planned expansion of Morris Glen Court was announced, officials from all organizations involved in bringing this affordable housing development to fruition were in Morrisburg to celebrate the project’s completion.

The City of Cornwall, in partnership with the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry and the Government of Ontario, were at Morris Glen July 9 to speak about the project, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour the new building.

Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, and Morris Glen helps make that a reality for more individuals and families in the region. Residents are now moving into their new homes, marking a meaningful milestone.

The 17-unit development includes 12 rent-geared-to-income units and five market-rate units. This mix supports a diverse group of residents and ensures the development reflects the needs of the broader community. Located near essential amenities such as grocery stores and medical services, Morris Glen offers safe and stable housing for individuals and families in need. The building also includes four barrier-free units, ensuring people with mobility challenges can live comfortably and independently.

The project was made possible through an investment of nearly $1.7 million from the Government of Ontario’s Social Services Relief Fund, which supports longer-term housing solutions for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

The City of Cornwall manages the administration of affordable housing across the region and leads the implementation of a 10-year housing and homelessness plan that guides the region’s housing priorities.

With housing pressures rising across Ontario, the City of Cornwall and SDG Counties are committed to collaborating on practical, people-centered solutions that expand access to affordable and accessible homes. While the need remains urgent, Morris Glen is a key step in a long-term effort to build a housing system that works for everyone.

Ontario Minister of Housing Rob Flack was on site for the event. “We are proud to support incredible partners like the City of Cornwall and the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry with the efforts to develop affordable housing in their region,” he said. “Morris Glen will offer dignity and independence to the many residents who will soon call it home, positioning them for life-long success.”

“The opening of Morris Glen marks a pivotal moment for housing in Morrisburg and across South Dundas,” said local MPP Nolan Quinn. “Through this critical partnership, our government is ensuring access to safe and affordable homes so that families and residents in SDSG can have a place to build strong, happy and healthy futures.”

“Morris Glen is more than a building; it’s a reflection of our community’s values,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad. “We’ve worked hard to ensure this project meets the unique needs of Morrisburg and South Dundas, and I’m proud to see new residents moving into safe, quality homes they can afford. This is local action with lasting impact, and it sets the tone for how we tackle housing challenges moving forward.”

