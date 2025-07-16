This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 16, 2025

All About the River draws largest turnout since its inception – Saturday July 12, Hunter Houle (10) was one of hundreds of visitors who made their way to the Morrisburg Waterfront to take in all the information and fun of the All About the River event. Pictured, he learned some information and etiquette about snapping turtles and how to keep them, and himself safe. Here he demonstrates what he has learned. For more on the annual waterfront festival see page 7 of the July 16 print edition of The Leader. (The Leader/Comfort photo)
This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
Province funds half of arena entrance update;
Minister encourages more housing like newly completed Morris Glen;
SIU investigating July 13 incident in Morrisburg;
All about the River draws largest turnout since its inception;
Small spill halts Seaway traffic at Iroquois Lock;
Crysler Farm Friends clarify monument project role;
Third UCDSB trustee resigns;
Editorial – Making plaza matters complicated;
Port of Johnstown donates $8,500 to local soccer goal;
These stories and more in
The Leader.
Pick up your copy of
The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.
Like this: Like Loading...
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper.
Click here to subscribe today.