Port of Johnstown donates $8,500 to local soccer goal

IROQUOIS – Having a goal of raising over $30,000 in three years to replace the soccer goals on the municipal fields in Iroquois, the South Dundas United Football Club has completed that challenge with a few months to spare. The soccer club announced the latest donation towards its project on July 14, an $8,500 donation in exchange for a two-year sponsorship for the club.

“This is an amazing contribution by the Port of Johnstown to support our soccer club and soccer development in our community,” said SDUFC President Phil Blancher. “The Port of Johnstown is a regional hub for the agriculture industry and many farms in South Dundas ship via the port. This partnership is a natural fit.”

Port of Johnstown General Manager Leslie Drynan said the donation aligns with their community focus.

“Our focus this year has been supporting youth in sports and agriculture. Soccer has long been a healthy driver of community, building connections through shared experiences, helping to provide a wonderful opportunity for youth to meet like-minded kids, to build long-lasting friendships and support their physical and mental well-being,” she said.

The soccer club began fundraising to replace the three pairs of full-sized soccer goals for the fields in Iroquois in October 2022. They finished second in 100 Women Who Care About South Dundas voting, which Blancher called a “catalyst” for additional donations.

Throughout that winter, the club received additional donations from local service clubs, a $5,000 contribution from the Municipality of South Dundas Parks and Recreation budget in 2023, and an anonymous donation of $5,000. That enabled the club to install two of the three pairs of goals in May 2023. Since then, the club has continued fundraising for this last pair.

The club held a loonie and toonie drive last year with players raising almost $1,100, and this year has a team fundraising challenge that wraps up on July 20. Additionally, the club received $1,500 from the Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal through its community grants program. Approximately 20 per cent of registration for SDUFC’s youth (summer, fall, winter) and adult (summer) programs are players who live in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.

As much of the fundraising is now complete, the club is presently working with their supplier to order the goals, with the hope to install by the beginning of their fall soccer season on September 6.

