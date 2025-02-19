This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 19, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- South Dundas teen arrested in relation to school threats;
- Storms hit region with one-two punch;
- Provincial Election Advance Polls open February 20;
- Six candidates nominated in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry;
- Second Fish-to-Feed nets over $2,100 for food bank;
- South Stormont residents rally against BMO closure;
- Editorial – The question of good government;
- UCDSB approves 2025-26 school year calendar;
- Jr. Lions lose first two games in playoff series;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.