This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • South Dundas teen arrested in relation to school threats;
  • Storms hit region with one-two punch;
  • Provincial Election Advance Polls open February 20;
  • Six candidates nominated in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry;
  • Second Fish-to-Feed nets over $2,100 for food bank;
  • South Stormont residents rally against BMO closure;
  • Editorial – The question of good government;
  • UCDSB approves 2025-26 school year calendar;
  • Jr. Lions lose first two games in playoff series;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.