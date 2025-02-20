Jr. Lions lose first two games in playoff series

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MORRISBURG – Down, but not out – the Morrisburg Jr. Lions lost the first two games of their first round playoff series against the Westport Rideaus last weekend.

The Lions, who finished seventh in the regular season, opened the scoring in game one in Westport February 14. National Capital Junior Hockey League Rookie of the Year Lukas Rozon (from Justin Cyr) made it 1-0 for the Lions late in the first period. In the opening seconds of the second period, Rozon (unassisted) made it 2-0 for Morrisburg. That lead did not last long however.

The Rideaus scored five unanswered goals in the second period, including two on the power-play. Morrisburg trailed Westport 5-2 after the second period.

Rozon completed his hat-trick with a power-play goal two minutes into the third period, assisted by Bennett Harty and Ben Lapier, to get the Lions back into the game in the third period. The Rideaus’ defence responded in kind, cutting off the Lions’ attempts forcing multiple turnovers of the puck. Westport restored their three goal lead at the halfway mark in the period and added an empty-net goal with two minutes left on the clock. The Lions lost game one 7-3.

An impending snowstorm February 15 did not deter the teams efforts in Morrisburg for game two.

The Rideaus tried to set the tone of the game in the opening minutes, scoring just over three minutes into the game. Rozon (from Lapier) tied the game six minutes later with a goal shot from the blue line, tying the game 1-1.

Westport went on a scoring run in the second period as Morrisburg players found themselves in the penalty box. A power-play goal nine minutes in restored Westport’s game lead. Two more goals at even strength looked to deflate the Lions’ spirits. Only 25 seconds were left in the period when Rozon’s goal (assisted by Aronkiawaks Rice and Lapier) saw the Lions trail the Rideaus 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Morrisburg played better in the third period, cutting Westport’s scoring to zero in the period, even with gifting the Rideaus four power-play opportunities.

Cyr (from Harty and Rozon) brought the game to within one goal. With a minute remaining and Morrisburg on a penalty kill, the team pulled goalie Hunter Sanger for the extra attacker – looking to tie the game. Westport’s Liam Simpson sent the puck down the ice to the empty goal, scoring with only five seconds left on the clock. Morrisburg lost to Westport 5-3.

The best-of-seven game series moves back to Westport Friday night, February 21 before returning February 22 to the Morrisburg Arena. Puck drop for the February 22 game in Morrisburg is 7:30 p.m.

Elsewhere around the NCJHL

The Vankleek Hill Cougars lead their first round playoff series against the Metcalfe Jets 2-0. The Cougars took game one of the series 5-0 and game two 6-2.

The playoff series between the North Dundas Rockets and the St. Isidore Eagles is tied 1-1. The Eagles won game one 1-0. The Rockets tied the series with a 4-3 overtime win February 15. Defending champions, the Gatineau Hull-Volant lead their first round series against the Cumberland Castors 1-0. Gatineau won the first game of the series 2-1. Game two was postponed to this coming weekend due to the snowstorm that hit the region February 16.

