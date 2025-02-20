Editorial – The question of good government

Ontario is nearing the finish line of Winter 2025 and you would hardly know there is an election going on. The short 28-day campaign period during a time of year when people are more concerned about shovelling out their driveways and the number of days until spring arrives is hardly fair for voters. Yet, Ontarians should pay attention to at least some of the election period. What are the issues important to them, and who will best represent them in for the next four year term? How can you measure whether a government has been good for you?

Are you better off now than you were before? In the case of the Doug Ford government, you may judge his government based on the last 32-months, or the last six years and eight months performance. Look at your wallet, your finances, your family, and your circumstances – regardless of which term you look at, are you better off?

Is the quality and availability of health care what you and your family need? Do you have a family doctor? Is the state of health care better or worse than it was before? Did you buy a house in the last six years – was there good value for money in your purchase compared to before the pandemic? Has your rent increased? Can you afford all the basics like you could prior to 2020?

What are the issues in Ontario that matter most to you? The environment? Education? Transportation? Have these improved in the last term or two terms? If you have answered no to any of these questions, no you are not better off. Would a change in government improve things for you? Do the NDP, the Liberals, or the Green Party of Ontario have a plan that you agree with.

Are you unhappy with the timing of this election, sixteen months earlier than it should have been? Do you buy into the reasoning that Doug Ford needs a full four year mandate to counter the tariff threats and instability forecast to happen through U.S. President Donald Trump? Would Marit Styles, Bonnie Crombie, or Mike Schreiner be better Premiers than Doug Ford?

Every generation wants the next generation to do better than they have. Are you and your family right now doing as well or better than your parents did? Do you believe that your children are set up to do better in life than you have so far? Are you worried about their future, or your own?

As per our policy, The Leader does not endorse specific parties or individual political candidates – we endorse each eligible voter upholding their civic responsibility and exercising their democratic right at the ballot box. That may even include going to a polling station and declining their ballot, rather than voting for one specific candidate. You – the voter – get to decide what you want the next government to look like, and it is an incredible responsibility.

Doing your part and going to the ballot box on February 27 is the most important civic activity you can do for your community. Please go out and vote.

