UCDSB approves 2025-26 school calendar

BROCKVILLE – Trustees at the Upper Canada District School Board approved their school calendar for the 2025-26 year.

The calendar was developed with consultation from board staff, and the board’s different labour unions.

Students will begin classes on September 3, with the last day of school being June 25, 2026. The Christmas holiday break will run from December 22 to January 2, 2026, and March Break will be the week of March 16-20, 2026.

For secondary school students, the PA Day to mark the end of the first semester and the start of the second semester is January 30, 2026.

The board has seven professional development days scheduled in total. Those fall on: September 2, October 20, November 28, January 30, 2026, April 24, May 29, and June 26.

The calendar’s dates are aligned with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, as the two boards share bus transportation.

Now approved, the calendar has been sent to the Ontario Ministry of Education for final approval.

